MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: First Look At He-Man Riding Battle Cat Leaks From Industry-Only Toy Event

It appears that the industry-only LA Preview Market Weeks event from the Toy Association has leaked the first look at Nicholas Galitzine's He-Man sitting atop Battle Cat.

By MarkJulian - Sep 19, 2025 05:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Movies
Source: via He-Mania.com

It looks like the upcoming He-Man movie from director Travis Knight is definitely going for the old-school aesthetics of the classic Filmation cartoon. 

On the last day of the LA Fall Preview Market Weeks event from the Toy Association, which is an industry-only convention, images have leaked from the showroom floor, revealing standees from the upcoming Masters of the Universe film from Amazon MGM.

If the standee is correct, Prince Adam will not only be transforming into He-Man when he dons the Power Sword, he'll also be transforming the cowardly Cringer into Battle Cat.

He-Man fans are definitely excited about the inclusion of Battle Cat and are noting that the full costume for Galitzine's He-Man appears to take slight inspiration from the 2002 He-Man and the Masters of the Universe animated series from Cartoon Network.

He-Man is making his long-awaited return to theaters in a brand-new live-action Masters of the Universe film, with Nicholas Galitzine (The Idea of You, Purple Hearts) stepping into the role of Prince Adam/He-Man and Jared Leto  (Morbius, Tron: Ares) taking on the menacing mantle of Skeletor.

Helmed by Bumblebee director Travis Knight, the film is being produced by Amazon MGM Studios in collaboration with Mattel Films. The epic battle for Eternia is set to hit the big screen on June 5, 2026.

The rumored storyline for the upcoming Masters of the Universe film is said to reimagine He-Man’s origins with a bold new twist. The tale reportedly begins with a young Prince Adam, just ten years old, crash-landing on Earth after being separated from his home planet, Eternia.

During the chaos of his arrival, he loses the Power Sword, the enchanted weapon that connects him to his true identity and the legacy of his people.

Fast-forward nearly twenty years, and Adam has grown up on Earth, unaware of his cosmic destiny.

When he unexpectedly stumbles upon the long-lost Power Sword, it reignites a forgotten part of his past and transports him back to Eternia. There, he’s thrown headfirst into a war against the dark sorcerer Skeletor, who threatens to conquer the realm.

To save his world, Adam must uncover the truth about who he is and rise to become He-Man, the most powerful man in the universe. This reimagined origin promises a heavy Earth-based setup before launching into the epic fantasy of Eternia, offering both grounded emotion and high-stakes heroism.

The impressive cast includes Camila Mendes as Teela, Alison Brie as Professor Evelyn Powers / Evil-Lyn, Idris Elba as Duncan / Man-At-Arms, and Morena Baccarin as the Sorceress of Castle Grayskull. Rounding out the royal family are James Purefoy as King Randor and Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena Glenn. 

